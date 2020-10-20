The New Yorker magazine suspended its long-time contributor and chief legal analyst, Jeffrey Toobin, after he allegedly exposed himself on a Zoom call. Earlier this month, Toobin was allegedly caught masturbating on a Zoom call, a news report had said. Toobin, who has worked for the New Yorker for over 25 years, justified his actions saying that he believed he was off-camera.

Details Toobin suspended; investigation underway, says New Yorker

A spokesperson to the New Yorker said that Toobin had been "suspended while we investigate the matter." Editor David Remnick also said in an email to staffers, "Please be assured that we take such matters seriously and that we are looking into it." CNN said that Toobin "has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted."

Quote I believed I wasn't visible on Zoom: Toobin

In a statement to Motherboard on Monday, Toobin said, "I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends, and co-workers." He added, "I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video."

Report Two people who attended call said they saw Toobin masturbating

Earlier, VICE had reported that Toobin allegedly masturbated on a Zoom call, quoting two people who had attended the call. The two persons—who spoke on the condition of anonymity—said that the incident occurred during an election simulation when there was a strategy session. During a break, Toobin appeared to be on another call, the sources said, adding that they saw him touching his penis.

Information After exposing himself, Toobin left chat, said sources