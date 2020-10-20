Celebrity and social media mogul Kim Kardashian West has arrived at a $6.1mn settlement over a lawsuit filed against her former bodyguard Pascal Duvier for failing to protect her during the fateful Paris robbery. This is an out-of-court settlement in relation to the lawsuit filed in 2018. Duvier and his company Protect Security and Balali Investments Inc. were sued by Kardashian after the incident.

Legal details Kardashian's lawyer Jay Harder didn't disclose specifics of the settlement

The court documents, according to The Sun, state that "Plaintiff's Counsel informs the court that the parties have come to a settlement agreement and are waiting on the defendant's signature to proceed further." Kardashian's lawyer Jay Harder however refused to disclose specifics of the settlement, while Duvier's lawyer Jennifer Thomas has signed a dismissal notice, witnessed by a judge in Los Angeles.

Context Stolen: Diamond-inlaid Jacob gold necklace, two Cartier diamond bracelets

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was attending Paris Fashion Week in October 2016 and was staying at Hôtel de Pourtalès, where she was attacked by a gang of robbers, dressed as cops. They threatened the concierge, broke into Kardashian's room, handcuffed and duct-taped her, and robbed her of jewellery worth $10mn, including a diamond-inlaid Jacob gold necklace and two Cartier diamond bracelets.

Case At the time of the incident, Kardashian was alone

A month after it, Kardashian and her husband Kanye fired Duvier for failing to guard her. At the time of the incident, Kardashian was alone in her suite, while Duvier was guarding Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at a Champs-Elysées nightclub. Kardashian's insurance company AIG also mentioned that Duvier had failed to report a broken door intercom and a lock-less courtyard gate, helping robbers.

Reason Gang mastermind says Kardashian was an easy target