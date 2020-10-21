At least five people died while 20 others were injured in an explosion in Pakistan's largest city Karachi. The explosion occurred at a building near Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Wednesday. The casualties were rushed to a hospital after the blast, which reportedly damaged vehicles and other buildings present in the immediate vicinity. Here are more details.

Law enforcement, rescue officials reach blast site

The blast is suspected to have taken place on the second floor of the building, Dawn reported. Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials have reached the site. The area has been cordoned off. The injured and the deceased have been taken to the Patel Hospital, the publication quoted officials as saying. Visuals from the scene showed that the building's infrastructure had been badly damaged.

Sindh CM directs authorities to ensure medical treatment for injured

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the Karachi Commissioner to submit a detailed report in this regard. Shah also directed authorities to ensure medical treatment for those injured and expressed grief over those deceased.

Mubina Town SHO says 'cylinder blast' responsible

The nature of the blast could not be immediately ascertained. Mubina Town police SHO told Dawn that "it seems to be a cylinder blast." The bomb disposal squad will verify the exact cause of the explosion. Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani reiterated that the cause of the blast will only be determined after an inquiry, adding that the building will now have to be demolished.

Sindh Police chief seeks report on details of blast

Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar has reportedly directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East to "immediately submit" a report on the details of the blast and steps taken by the police.

