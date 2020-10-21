-
21 Oct 2020
At least 5 dead after explosion in Karachi; 20 injured
Written bySiddhant Pandey
World
-
At least five people died while 20 others were injured in an explosion in Pakistan's largest city Karachi.
The explosion occurred at a building near Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Wednesday.
The casualties were rushed to a hospital after the blast, which reportedly damaged vehicles and other buildings present in the immediate vicinity.
Here are more details.
-
In this articleLaw enforcement, rescue officials reach blast site You can watch a clip here Sindh CM directs authorities to ensure medical treatment for injured Mubina Town SHO says 'cylinder blast' responsible Sindh Police chief seeks report on details of blast Yesterday, bomb blast injured 5 in Karachi
-
Details
Law enforcement, rescue officials reach blast site
-
The blast is suspected to have taken place on the second floor of the building, Dawn reported.
Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials have reached the site. The area has been cordoned off.
The injured and the deceased have been taken to the Patel Hospital, the publication quoted officials as saying.
Visuals from the scene showed that the building's infrastructure had been badly damaged.
-
Twitter Post
You can watch a clip here
-
کراچی، مسکن چورنگی پر خوفناک دھماکہ#Blast #KarachiBlast #Karachi #KhiBlast #BreakingNews #BaaghiTV pic.twitter.com/nVDm99WhCJ— Baaghi TV باغی ٹی وی (@BaaghiTV) October 21, 2020
-
Information
Sindh CM directs authorities to ensure medical treatment for injured
-
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the Karachi Commissioner to submit a detailed report in this regard. Shah also directed authorities to ensure medical treatment for those injured and expressed grief over those deceased.
-
Cause
Mubina Town SHO says 'cylinder blast' responsible
-
The nature of the blast could not be immediately ascertained.
Mubina Town police SHO told Dawn that "it seems to be a cylinder blast." The bomb disposal squad will verify the exact cause of the explosion.
Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani reiterated that the cause of the blast will only be determined after an inquiry, adding that the building will now have to be demolished.
-
Information
Sindh Police chief seeks report on details of blast
-
Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar has reportedly directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East to "immediately submit" a report on the details of the blast and steps taken by the police.
-
Recent news
Yesterday, bomb blast injured 5 in Karachi
-
On Tuesday, a bomb explosion at the entrance of a bus terminal near the Sheerin Jinnah Colony in Karachi had left five people injured.
Investigators said the blast involved an improvised explosive device (IED) that had been planted at the gate of the bus terminal.
A bicycle rigged with explosives had been parked at the site after 3:30 pm, they said.