United States Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday slammed Republican rival, Donald Trump, for his remarks on India. In the last pre-election date held Thursday, Trump, who is batting for re-election, had called India "filthy" on account of its air pollution. Biden said that that is "now how you talk about friends." Here are more details.

Details 'Kamala Harris and I deeply value US-India partnership'

Biden tweeted on Saturday, "President Trump called India 'filthy.' It's not how you talk about friends—and it's not how you solve global challenges like climate change." Biden added, "Kamala Harris and I deeply value our partnership—and will put respect back at the center of our foreign policy." Harris is Biden's running mate for the upcoming 2020 Presidential elections.

Twitter Post You can view the tweet here

Background Trump had earlier called China, India, Russia 'filthy'

During the final pre-election debate with Biden in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, Trump had said, "Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy." The comment had sparked criticism in India, as Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appear to share a cordial relationship, wherein the former has referred to the latter as a "true friend."

Quote India and US should be natural allies: Biden

With his tweet, Biden had linked his op-ed in the latest issue of ethnic India West weekly, which read: "The Obama-Biden years were some of the best we've ever had between our two countries. A Biden-Harris administration will build on that great progress and do even more." "We can and should be natural allies," he wrote.

Information Upon election, Biden promises, 'US-India will stand against terrorism'