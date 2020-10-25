China is the "number one" threat to the United States' national security, Republican politician Nikki Haley said on Saturday (local time). Haley (48) made the statement while speaking at a fireside chat event, organized by the Indian Voices for Trump in Philadelphia. Notably, Philadelphia is a battleground state in the US Presidential election, that is due in November. Here are more details.

Details 'China our absolute number one threat right now'

Haley said at the event, "China is our absolute number one threat right now, a huge national security threat." She said Trump got a better trade deal for the US and put China on notice with intellectual property. Trump ensured that China cannot steal their intellectual property or spy on their universities, Haley said, adding that they are going to be held accountable henceforth.

Haley accuses Biden-Obama of sponsoring terrorism

Haley also criticized Democratic Presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. She said Biden, as VP in the Obama administration, gave "planes full of cash to the largest sponsor of terror." "They took that cash and funneled it and spread terrorism throughout Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq." She said Obama withdrew from the Iran deal so they will have money to spend.

Background US-China ties have deteriorated of late