Last updated on Oct 25, 2020, 02:53 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
China is the "number one" threat to the United States' national security, Republican politician Nikki Haley said on Saturday (local time).
Haley (48) made the statement while speaking at a fireside chat event, organized by the Indian Voices for Trump in Philadelphia.
Notably, Philadelphia is a battleground state in the US Presidential election, that is due in November.
Here are more details.
Haley said at the event, "China is our absolute number one threat right now, a huge national security threat."
She said Trump got a better trade deal for the US and put China on notice with intellectual property.
Trump ensured that China cannot steal their intellectual property or spy on their universities, Haley said, adding that they are going to be held accountable henceforth.
Haley also criticized Democratic Presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.
She said Biden, as VP in the Obama administration, gave "planes full of cash to the largest sponsor of terror."
"They took that cash and funneled it and spread terrorism throughout Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq."
She said Obama withdrew from the Iran deal so they will have money to spend.
Relations between the US and China have deteriorated severely the past few months over the COVID-19 pandemic (which the US has consistently blamed on China), the geopolitical situation in the Indo Pacific, Hong Kong, and trade disagreements.
Haley, who is the first Cabinet-ranking Indian-American, is campaigning for Trump ahead of the US election. She has also been a two-term governor of South Carolina.
Love World news?
Subscribe to stay updated.