China has launched a mass-testing drive for the coronavirus across the entire city in the Xinjiang province.
Free testing is being rolled out for the 4.7 million people in Kashgar city, and 138 asymptomatic cases have been found so far.
Mass testing was launched after an asymptomatic woman tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing.
Here are more details.
The first case in Kashgar was an asymptomatic woman working in a garment factory in Shufu county.
The woman tested positive during "routine testing"—the first local case in mainland China in 10 days—according to Chinese state media.
Widespread testing was started on Saturday.
Schools in Kashgar have been closed and residents are barred from leaving the city without a negative test report.
China, where COVID-19 had first emerged, has been largely successful in dealing with the outbreak.
Thus far, China has reported 85,810 confirmed cases, however, asymptomatic infections are not being counted in China.
The official death toll stands at 4,634.
As of Sunday afternoon, over 2.8 million tests have been conducted in Kashgar. The others will be completed within two days.
Since the outbreak began in China late last year, life has mostly returned to normal.
As small outbreaks continue to pop up, authorities are opting to conduct immediate mass testing to identify new cases.
Earlier in October, mass testing was conducted for nine million people in Qingdao city. In May, the 11 million people in Wuhan—where the outbreak had started—were tested.
Kashgar is home to Uighur Muslims and other Turkic Muslims. Rights groups say Uighurs are being persecuted by the Chinese government, which says the detention camps are needed to tackle religious extremism. The US has blocked some exports from Xinjiang over alleged human rights abuses.
