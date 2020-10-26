The British Royal Family is hiring for a housekeeping assistant for the Windsor Castle, a listing on the official website shows. An applicant need not have relevant experience in the field and will draw a starting salary of £19,140.09 (approximately Rs. 18.4 lakh). The job opening was posted weeks after reports said Queen Elizabeth II was "furious" with the Royal household staff.

The Royal Family is hiring for the position of 'Housekeeping Assistant (Level 2 Apprenticeship)' which falls under the Master of the Household's Department. It is a permanent job, where the staff will be required to work full-time, five days a week. "Our Level 2 Housekeeping Apprenticeship opportunities will help set you on course for a successful career in the hospitality sector," the listing states.

The role requires candidates to gain a qualification in English and Math. A successful candidate will be supported to gain these qualifications if they do not already have them. The role is offered with live-in accommodation for which there is a salary adjustment. All meals will be provided and travel expenses are included. The apprenticeship offers 33 days holiday (inclusive of bank holidays).

A hired candidate is expected to upkeep, clean, and care for interiors/items. The job is mainly based in either Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace. However, the staff "will be working across other residences throughout the year (approximately up to three months of the year)."

The listing states, "You might have some relevant experience, but this isn't important as we'll give you all the training you need. We're more interested in your commitment to learning new skills, proactive approach, and willingness to tackle new challenges." It adds, "Well organized and with good time management skills, you can meet deadlines and work efficiently to get jobs done."

A hired candidate will be assigned a mentor and will learn on the job. "Following a structured program over 13 months, you'll gain specialist technical skills that will form the foundations of your housekeeping career, as well as providing you with an understanding of the wider hospitality profession," the listing states. After the apprenticeship, the candidate will join the permanent team.

