Last updated on Oct 27, 2020, 10:29 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShalini Ojha
At least five people were killed and nearly 50 were injured in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday due to an explosion at a seminary in Dir Colony.
The deceased include children as well. 19 kids were injured at the time of publishing.
Pakistani media suggested that the injured were taken to Lady Reading Hospital and given requisite medical aid.
Here's more.
The blast was confirmed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman, who also said an investigation is underway.
Pictures and videos from the site, which found their way on social media, showed frantic locals, trying to make sense of what happened.
The area has been cordoned off by police. Operations, to rescue many from under the debris, has been launched.
More details awaited.
#VIDEO: Huge explosion hit #Peshawar madrassa Zubairiyyah in Dir Colony area, #Pakistan. Most victims are young students of religious studies. Exact number of fatalities yet unknown. pic.twitter.com/tAJkKTkKN8— Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) October 27, 2020
Love World news?
Subscribe to stay updated.