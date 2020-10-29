In a deplorable incident, a knife-wielding attacker killed three people, including a woman, at a church in the French city of Nice, police said on Thursday. Several others are said to be injured. Mayor Christian Estrosi informed that the attack happened in or near the Notre Dame church and that the accused has been detained. He dubbed the attack as an act of terrorism.

What happened Area has been cordoned off, people asked to avoid locality

As the news of the attack surfaced, first responders were seen rushing to the area. In images from the site, the area was seen barricaded. "I ask the people of Nice to avoid the area to let the police and the emergency services work," said Estrosi. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin revealed a police operation is underway. He would chair a crisis meeting soon.

Attacker Attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar" after arrest

As per Reuters, the deceased woman was beheaded by the attacker. To reporters, the mayor told that the attacker had been shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) after he was nabbed. France, where Islam is the second most-followed religion, has come under attack by jihadist elements quite often in the last couple of years; the worst being the attack on Charlie Hebdo in 2015.

Looking back Earlier this month, an Islamist beheaded a teacher in France

The incident in Nice comes just days after the killing of Samuel Paty, a teacher, in capital Paris by a jihadist. Paty was beheaded days after his lesson on freedom of speech. He had shown the works of Charlie Hebdo to the class, irking some parents. His death was termed as an act of Islamist terrorism by the country's President Emmanuel Macron.

Details Angered after Paty's death, France spoke of its rights

After Paty's brutal decapitation, French citizens got increasingly vocal, asserting their rights to publish cartoons, which Muslims consider blasphemous. In fact, Macron also put himself at the receiving end of ire from leaders like Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan by speaking against radical Islam. Later, to show support toward Macron, Charlie Hebdo published Erdogan's cartoon, only to become the latest friction point between both nations.

Ties Unsurprisingly, the Muslim world is unhappy with France