A Minister in Pakistan's Imran Khan-led government seemingly admitted to the country's role in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Speaking in the Pakistan Parliament, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday, "Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke mara (We hit India on their turf)," calling the Pulwama attack a "great achievement." Over 40 Indian paramilitary troopers were killed in the Pulwama attack in February 2019.

Quote 'We're all part of Pakistan's success in Pulwama'

Chaudhry said, "Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke mara hai..." He added, "Pulwama me jo humari kamyabi hai, wo Imran Khan ki qayadat me is kaum ki kamyabi hai. Uske hissedar aap bhi sab hai. Uske hissedar hum bhi sab hai. (Our success in Pulwama is the success of the people under Imran Khan's leadership. We're all part of that success.)"

Quote Chaudhry later added, 'After Pulwama, the way we struck India...'

However, Chaudhry quickly added, "Pulwama ke waqiyeh ke baad, jis tareeke se humne ghus ke mara Hindustan ko...Pakistan ke sipah ne...Hindustan ka apna media uspar sharminda hai. Hindustan ki apni siyasi qayadat uspar sharminda hai." This translates to: "After the Pulwama incident, the way Pakistan's soldiers hit India in their home has left the Indian media and leadership embarrassed."

Twitter Post 'Ghus ke mara' meant Pakistani planes targeting combat installations: Chaudhry

Meri jaan hear full speech so you will know unlike #Endian definition of #GhussKMarna by using terrorism n Kalbhoshans our #GhussKMarna is when our planes target combat installations,unlike Your security doctrine we do not show Bravery by killing innocents n we condemn terrorism https://t.co/bcAcJUP5DD — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 29, 2020

Pulwama attack What was the Pulwama terror attack?

On February 14, a suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar, drove a truck full of explosives into a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 44 troopers. Banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the attack. After the attack, India conducted airstrikes targeting a JeM training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Information After Balakot, Pakistan attempted to strike India

In response to the Balakot airstrikes, Pakistan had sent fighter jets to target Indian military installations. This attempt was blocked by the Indian Air Force (IAF), however, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistani forces. He was released two days later.

Chaudhry's speech was in response to PML-N leader's recent comments

Chaudhry was speaking in the Parliament in response to recent comments made by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq. On Wednesday, Sadiq spoke in the National Assembly about a Parliamentary meeting where Pakistan decided on Wing Commander Varthaman's release. Sadiq said Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was sweating and his "legs were shaking" as he entered the meeting.

Quote 'Let Abhinandan go or India will attack'