A massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, sending tremors across western Turkey as well as Greece on Friday. As many as six buildings have collapsed in the Turkish city of Izmir, where people rushed out to the streets in panic when the quake hit. However, officials of Turkey said that there had been no reports of any casualties so far. Here's more.

Details Water from sea surge floods streets in Izmir Credits:

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the 7-magnitude earthquake, which hit Turkey's Aegean coast, north of Greece's Samos island, was felt as far away as Athens and Istanbul, BBC reported. Images and videos on social media platforms showed water from an apparent sea surge flooding the streets in Izmir. Turkish media also showed visuals of the wreckage of multiple-story buildings in the city.

Earthquake Epicenter was 33.5km off Turkey's coast: USGS

The quake, which occurred at around 11:50 GMT, was reportedly felt along the Aegean coast and the northwestern Marmara region in Turkey. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the epicenter of the earthquake was around 17km off the coast of Izmir at a depth of 16km. However, USGS said the epicenter was 33.5km off Turkey's coast, at a depth of 10km.

Twitter Post Visuals from Izmir after the earthquake

Scary footage from İzmir province immediately after the quake pic.twitter.com/V8S6baZpwz — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 30, 2020

Tsunami warning Greek media reports mini-tsunami on Samos island Credits:

A tsunami warning has also been reportedly issued by the Turkish officials who have also asked people to stay safe. While there have been no reports of casualties, officials said that search and rescue operations in the affected areas are underway. Meanwhile, Greek media reported that the quake led to a mini-tsunami on the island of Samos, damaging the buildings there.

Twitter Post A mini-tsunami occured in Izmir as well

Wow a mini tsunami occurred in Izmir’s Seferhisar after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake pic.twitter.com/uRNz0PrXeZ — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 30, 2020

Quote We stand by our citizens affected by earthquake: President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted: "Get well soon İzmir. With all the means of our state, we stand by our citizens affected by the earthquake. We took action to start the necessary work in the region with all our relevant institutions and ministers."

Turkish ministers Search and rescue operations continue, says Turkish Interior Minister