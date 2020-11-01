At least two people were killed in a stabbing incident in Quebec, Canada, late Saturday night (local time), according to reports. The suspect has been described as a man reportedly dressed in a "medieval or samurai costume" who had a bladed weapon in his possession. Officials have since confirmed the number of casualties. The local police say the suspect has also been arrested.

Details Stabbing occurred in Parliament Hill area

Late Saturday night, the Quebec Police announced a hunt for a man who allegedly wounded "multiple victims using a knife." The police said the incident occurred in the Parliament Hill area. According to national public broadcaster Radio-Canada's report, at least two people have been killed and at least five have been injured. Officials have since confirmed five injuries and two deaths.

Twitter Post Police confirms 2 deaths, 5 injured

Le @SPVQ_police confirme 2 décès et 5 blessés ce soir dans le Vieux-Québec. — ICI Québec (@iciquebec) November 1, 2020

Suspect Suspect was dressed in 'medieval clothes'

The report described the suspect as "dressed in a medieval or samurai costume." Notably, Saturday marked the festival of Halloween when people traditionally dress up in costumes. The police also described the suspect as "dressed in medieval clothes." The police said the suspect was arrested shortly before 1 am. Reportedly, the suspect was arrested near Espace 400e and then taken to a hospital.

Investigation Investigation underway; police asks residents to stay indoors