Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the chief of the World Health Organization, informed late on Sunday that he will remain in quarantine after a person, whom he came in contact with, tested positive for coronavirus. He, however, stressed he is asymptomatic. He tweeted that it was critical for everyone to follow all health guidelines to break the chain of transmission. Here's more.

Tweets Will continue to work toward helping the vulnerable: Ghebreyesus

One of the tweets posted by Ghebreyesus read, "I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home. (sic)" He also said that along with his colleagues, he will continue engaging with partners to "save lives and protect the vulnerable."

Twitter Post "Follow guidelines to suppress the virus, protect health systems"

It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020

Looking back World has been battling coronavirus for almost one year

Since its outbreak in China last December, coronavirus has killed 1,205,206 globally and infected 46,810,375. Months after the initial cases were reported from China, WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Around the same time, countries imposed lockdowns, shut their economies, and urged people to remain inside homes to avoid catching the fatal disease.

WHO's response WHO's handling of pandemic evoked criticism

When details about COVID-19 emerged, WHO, especially Ghebreyesus, garnered widespread criticism over his lax response. Leading the attack was US President Donald Trump, who accused Ghebreyesus of being soft toward China, accepting everything the Asian country said at face value. In May, Trump said the US has ended its association with the United Nations body and would redirect funds to other deserving outfits.

Lockdowns As virus continues to ravage, countries are re-imposing curbs

Evidently, most of the countries are struggling to contain the virus' spread and have turned to lockdowns once again, sparking anger and frustration among residents. Geneva, home to WHO's headquarters, announced a fresh emergency on Sunday, saying that its restrictions are in addition to the ones imposed by the Swiss government.

Europe Moreover, a number of European countries wound back the clocks

Separately, France is back to its spring days, announcing that people would only be allowed to leave their homes for purchasing essentials, for medical reasons, and to exercise one hour daily until December 1. Germany is bringing back the curbs from November 2; Belgium imposed a partial lockdown ordering all non-essential shops to remain shut. Italy and Greece also brought back the restrictions.

United States US still the worst-affected; 236,471 have died so far