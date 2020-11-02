Last updated on Nov 02, 2020, 11:56 am
Written bySagar Malik
Prince William had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier in April, British media reports.
However, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne kept his diagnosis a secret as he did not want to alarm the country.
Notably, he had contracted the disease at a similar time when his father Prince Charles tested positive for it.
Here are more details.
"There were important things going on and I did not want to worry anyone," Prince William was quoted as saying by The Sun newspaper.
He was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines. He isolated himself at the family home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
"William was hit pretty hard by the virus...At one stage, he was struggling to breathe," sources told the paper.
