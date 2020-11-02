Last updated on Nov 02, 2020, 07:15 pm
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
At least 19 people were killed and 22 were wounded as gunmen stormed the Kabul University in Afghanistan on Monday, the Associated Press reported.
The attack led to a firefight between the gunmen and the security forces that lasted several hours.
Reportedly, the armed attackers were seen targeting students as they attempted to flee the campus at the war-torn country's largest school.
Afghanistan's Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian said that three attackers were involved in the assault, all of whom were killed in the ensuing firefight.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and the Taliban has issued a statement saying they were not involved.
Notably, the university was holding a book fair, attended by the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan.
