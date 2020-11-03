As the world watches who the United States will pick as its next President, the latest opinion polls indicated on Monday that the contest is headed for a nail-biting finish, with the margin between White House hopeful Joe Biden and incumbent Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump shrinking. So far, Biden, the Democratic challenger, is leading. But Trump seems to be catching up. Here's more.

Margin Trump canvassed key states recently, got closer to Biden

Citing Real Clear Politics, PTI reported that Biden is ahead of Trump by 2.9 percentage points in battleground states. But this might not hold true on November 3 (US time), as there is a margin of error. In the last couple of days, Biden's lead against Trump has narrowed, buoyed by the latter's at least 15 rallies in key battleground states.

Rallies First family's 40 rallies v/s. Harris, Obama's appearances

To give a perspective, the first family, along with Vice-President Mike Pence, has participated in over 40 rallies in the last three days. On the other hand, Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris also increased her public interactions. The Democratic campaign got a boost as former President Barack Obama participated in a number of rallies, drumming up support for his junior Biden.

Quote America can't afford four more years of Trump: Harris

Making a final pitch for herself and Biden, Harris said America can't afford another four years of Trump. "We've seen who we are. The country we love. And that is why I know that tomorrow we are going to elect Joe Biden," she said.

Details US media claims Trump trailing in important states

On Monday, Republicans and Democrats remained confident that November 3 will bring happy news for them. US media said that Trump's probable win might not be easy, as he is trailing in states like Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin. Some media outlets claimed Texas, a GOP bastion traditionally, could also not vote as expected. But Trump supporters reminded how wrong 2016 predictions were.

Details Like 2016, electoral college could benefit Trump

Nate Silver of the FiveThirtyEight.Com said if the popular vote favors Biden by 2-3 percentage points, the electoral college would also side by him. But if he wins the popular vote by less than 2 percentage points, Trump has the upper hand. "As in 2016, Trump could potentially benefit from the Electoral College," Silver wrote. Notably, his prediction fell flat in the last elections.

Report There's a sentiment polls could be wrong again

Separately, NYT said that if polls are right, Biden would register the biggest win in over three decades. "The indelible memory of 2016's polling misfire, when Donald J. Trump trailed in virtually every pre-election poll and yet swept the battleground states and won the Electoral College, has hovered over the 2020 campaign," added a report in the daily.

