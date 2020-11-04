US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden scored wins, just as polls closed across the East Coast and other parts. As per the tally by Associated Press, the incumbent Republican has won 92 electoral votes while Biden won 122. The attention has now turned to key battleground states out of the 50 total in the country. Here are more details.

Details Florida headed for a nail-biting finish

Key battleground state Florida (29), where winning is essential to score 270 electoral votes, kept observers on their toes. At the time of publishing, Trump and Biden were tied at 49%, and nearly 81% of the estimated votes had been recorded. Other states which will decide the winner are Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), Ohio (18), Michigan (16), Pennsylvania (20), and Texas (38).

Texas Biden takes a small lead in Texas

Texas, with its 38 electoral votes, is another state which is crucial for both the campaigns. The Democrats said for months that Texas, a traditionally GOP bastion, would vote differently this time. As per the latest reports, Biden has a small lead against Trump in Texas — 49.6% v/s. 49.1%. If Democrats hand an upset to Trump, it would be historic.

Other states Trump wins Indiana, the home state of Mike Pence

The news agency also said that Trump has won Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, while his challenger added Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island to his kitty. Trump won Indiana (11 votes), the home state of Vice-President Mike Pence. The Republican nominee also got Arkansas, which has six electoral votes. The state hasn't picked a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996.

Do you know? District of Columbia goes to Biden

Democrat Joe Biden won the District of Columbia, getting all its three electoral votes. It wasn't surprising as voters have always chosen blue. In 2016, the then-Democratic Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, defeated Trump there, by the widest margin ever.

Statement We are looking really good: Trump

A short while ago, Trump, who addressed nearly 20 rallies in last days leading up to election, tweeted (in all caps), "WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!" Separately, while speaking to Fox News, he said, "We think we are winning Texas very big. We think we are winning Florida very big. We think we are winning Arizona very big."

Latinos More and more Latinos supported Trump, show exit polls