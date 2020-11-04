Republican President Donald Trump is set to take the US state of Florida in the 2020 Presidential elections. With nearly all votes counted in the state, Trump has taken a lead with 51.2% of votes against Democratic rival Joe Biden. With 29 electoral votes, Florida is a key swing state to win the election. Here's how Trump's campaign pulled it off.

Details Huge boost for Trump in Florida's largest county

Reportedly, Trump got a huge boost in the Miami-Dade County of Florida. With 99% of precincts reporting, Biden took a shrunken 7% lead against Trump. In 2016, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton had won the county by a 30-point margin. Trump's gains (and Biden's losses) in Florida's largest county may have paved the way for Trump to likely win the state.

Information Trump leading in Florida

According to the Associated Press, with 96% of the votes counted, Trump had a lead in Florida with 51.2% of the votes at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Biden trailed with 47.9% of votes. However, the state has not officially been called yet.

Latino vote What helped Trump close the gap?

Cubans make up over 25% of the electorate in Miami-Dade County, which has historically leaned more Republican compared to Latinos from other countries of origin. This year, Trump's campaign had focused on the Latino voters, who reportedly remain resentful after former Republican President John F. Kennedy withdrew his support for an operation against dictator Fidel Castro at Cuba's Bay of Pigs in the 1960s.

Campaign Trump's led strong anti-Biden campaign targeting Latino voters

While Biden's campaign seemingly ignored early warning signs with Latinos in the area, Trump's campaign proceeded to paint him as a socialist, taking advantage of the Latinos' fear of failed socialist regimes. Trump's campaign also focused on Spanish-language ads with compared Biden to Latin-American caudillos like Castro, Hugo Chávez, and Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela. Disinformation campaigns painting Biden as a pedophile were also run.

Information Campaign ads showed Biden as an extremist

One 30-second ad showed Biden and Democrats as extremists and flashed a 2015 photo of Biden with Maduro in Brazil with a bearing an image of communist Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara. The ad was notably narrated by a Cuban actress.

