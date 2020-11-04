United States President Donald Trump will be making a statement shortly as the US voted for the 2020 Presidential elections on Tuesday (local time). Trump is seeking to be re-elected as President with Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden rivaling against him. Early trends show that the Presidential race is neck-and-neck with the attention turning to key battleground states.

Details 'Will be making a statement tonight'

Trump wrote in a tweet, "I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!" Notably, Trump has won the key battleground states of Florida and Ohio in a major win. While Florida has 29 electoral votes, Ohio has 18. Trump is now trailing Biden 213-224, according to the Associated Press. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win.

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Biden's response 'Not Trump's place to declare winner,' says Biden

After Trump's tweet, Biden also tweeted, "Keep the faith, guys. We're gonna win this." In another tweet, he wrote, "It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place." "We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election," the Democratic challenger added.

Elections No immediate winner in tight race

Both Trump and Biden have snatched up enough votes to leave pollsters divided. While Trump bagged Florida and Ohio, the two are locked in a tight race in other battleground states. Notably, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a large number of voters cast ballots early through mail-in ballots, delaying counting, which means a clear winner may not be apparent by Wednesday.

Other developments Trump says Democrats 'stealing' election