As the counting of votes for the 2020 United States Presidential election continues, President Donald Trump issued a statement. Trump, who is seeking re-election, has alleged "fraud" in the Presidential election, even as he remained confident of his victory. Currently, the Presidential race remains too close to call. The President has pledged to fight the results of the election at the Supreme Court.

Details Trump thanks voters for 'tremendous support'

Addressing a press conference, Trump thanked voters for their "tremendous support" adding that a "sad group of people" was trying to disenfranchise them. Confident of a victory, Trump said that they are "getting ready for the big celebration." "The citizens of this country have come out in record numbers. There's never been anything like it," he went on to add.

Quote 'They're never going to catch us'