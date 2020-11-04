Last updated on Nov 04, 2020, 01:12 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
As the counting of votes for the 2020 United States Presidential election continues, President Donald Trump issued a statement.
Trump, who is seeking re-election, has alleged "fraud" in the Presidential election, even as he remained confident of his victory. Currently, the Presidential race remains too close to call.
The President has pledged to fight the results of the election at the Supreme Court.
Addressing a press conference, Trump thanked voters for their "tremendous support" adding that a "sad group of people" was trying to disenfranchise them.
Confident of a victory, Trump said that they are "getting ready for the big celebration."
"The citizens of this country have come out in record numbers. There's never been anything like it," he went on to add.
Trump said that they won Florida "by a lot," adding, "We won the great state of Ohio. We won Texas by 700,000 votes and they don't even include it in the tabulations. It's also clear that we have won Georgia. We're up by 2.5% or 117,000 votes with only 7% left."
"They're never going to catch us. They can't catch us," he added.
