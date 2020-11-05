US President Donald Trump's campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia demanding to halt the counting of votes, even as no one emerged as a clear winner in the presidential elections 2020. As per AP, Trump's side wants campaign observers to have better access to places where votes are being counted. Meanwhile, Trump's challenger Joe Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin.

Plans Trump's campaign would seek recounting in Wisconsin

The Republican campaign also plans to intervene in a Pennsylvania case in the Supreme Court. The matter concerns whether mail-in ballots received up three days later of the election date, i.e. November 3, should be counted. Trump's campaign also would seek a recounting of votes in Wisconsin. As per Campaign manager Bill Stepien, there were "irregularities in several Wisconsin counties."

Explainer Why has no one called the election yet?

Every election, the counting of votes goes beyond the D-Day, the results announced are unofficial based on exit polls, but this time the avalanche of mail-in ballots increased the woes of officials. A staggering 103 million, nearly 74% of the total votes cast in 2016, sent their votes or voted early. Counting and verifying mail-in ballots takes longer, hence, no winner has been declared.

Data Biden scores more than Trump; latter poised for legal battle

For the contenders to win the race to White House, they need at least 270 electoral votes. If the latest projections are to be believed Biden is leading — 264 v/s. 214. However, incumbent Trump has alleged fraud in counting, accused the Democrats of stealing the election, and declared he would approach the Supreme Court. The legal route taken by his campaign was unsurprising.

Statement Trump is fighting for nation's good: Deputy Campaign Manager

About the lawsuit relating to Georgia, Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark said the President was fighting for the nation's good. "Georgia's law is very clear: to legally count, mail ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. That's still the law, even after Democrats sued earlier this year to extend the deadline and delay Election Day," Clark said in a statement.

Quote Clark claimed "bad things were happening" in Pennsylvania

Similarly, about Pennsylvania, Clark said, "Bad things are happening in Pennsylvania. Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and dilute Republican votes. President Trump and his team are fighting to put a stop to it." The Pennsylvania lawsuit was preceded by a similar step in Michigan.

Reaction It is a long shot: Democrats on Michigan's lawsuit

The Republican lawsuit in Michigan accuses Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who is a Democrat, of letting absentee ballots be counted without bipartisan observers and challengers being present. Trump's campaign said she was "undermining the constitutional right of all Michigan voters ... to participate in fair and lawful elections." But the Democrats in the state said the lawsuit will not hold ground.

Details Biden campaign's spokesperson slammed lawsuits, called charades pathetic

Meanwhile, Biden's campaign spokesman Andrew Bates commented that the winning team doesn't take to legal routes. "What makes these charades especially pathetic is that while Trump is demanding recounts in places he has already lost, he's simultaneously engaged in fruitless attempts to halt the counting of votes in other states in which he's on the road to defeat," Bates said in a statement.

Funds Anticipating expensive legal battle, both campaigns asked for funds

Even as the chaotic election counting remained underway, both contenders made renewed fundraising appeals to their supporters, anticipating that the legal battles would cost millions of dollars. With the subject line, "They will try to steal the election," Trump's campaign sent emails to supporters. Text messages were also sent. Similarly, Democrats sent emails with the subject, "Donald Trump will not steal this election."

Quote Donate money: Democrats' Campaign Manager asked supporters

"We are standing up the biggest and most comprehensive legal effort ever assembled. This work could stretch on for weeks, so I am coming to you to ask you to pitch USD 25 into the newly-formed Biden Fight Fund," Campaign Manager Jen O'Malley Dillon wrote.

Twitter Post Trump does not decide outcome of this election: Biden

Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election and nor do I. The American people decide. That’s why we’ve launched the Biden Fight Fund — to ensure every vote is counted.



Chip in to help fund our election protection efforts across the country: https://t.co/ps6VhGy0m5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020

Message Meanwhile, Trump and Biden put out starkly different tweets

A short while ago, Biden tweeted a video, telling his supporters he is confident of winning. Standing next to Kamala Harris, his running mate, Biden said, "I'm confident that we will emerge victorious. But this will not be my victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people." Separately, Trump tweeted that damage has already been done to the Presidential election.

Twitter Post "Damage has been done," lamented Trump