The first public appearance of US President Donald Trump after the election day was cut short as major television networks broke away from his speech. The reason? The incumbent commander-in-chief was making baseless accusations without providing substantial evidence.
Among those who cut away from his live address were three big broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, and NBC.
As counting showed leads for Biden, Trump spoke to media
Trump addressed the press while counting in battleground states showed his opponent Joe Biden had an edge.
As per the latest projections, the Democrat has 253 electoral votes, while Trump has 213. None of them have the magic number of 270, but as voting continued, Biden took giant leaps toward the White House.
Visibly upset with the election results, Trump accused Democrats of cheating.