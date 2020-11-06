As US President Donald Trump steered farther away from a second straight term in the White House, his sons lashed out at his own party for not "having a backbone." The incumbent 74-year-old wants his claim about rigged elections and fraud to be supported, but Republicans haven't. They have shown faith in the polls instead. This made his sons, Trump Jr. and Eric, angry.

Nikki Haley Questions were raised about Nikki Haley's "absence"

Trump Jr., who nurses political ambitions, led the charge. He took a dig at Nikki Haley, who is thought to be eyeing a White House bid in 2024. "Where are the so-called future of the GOP? Nikki Haley is doing what?" tweeted Mike Cernovich, a men's rights activist. His post caught Trump Jr.'s attention, who said this was an "important point."

Quote Republicans have been weak for decades

"Everyone should be watching who is actually fighting this flagrant nonsense and who is sitting on the sidelines. Republicans have been weak for decades which has allowed for the left to do these things. Let's end that trend once and for all," wrote Trump Jr.

Tweet Donald Trump will fight and win, said his son

Later, Trump Jr. tweeted, "The total lack of action from virtually all of the "2024 GOP hopefuls" is pretty amazing." Despite them having a platform to fight, they would "cower to the media mob," he opined, adding "Don't worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual! (sic)" He mentioned that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and junior US Senator Josh Hawley were exceptions.

Series of events Eric Trump wants to "Stop the Steal," lambasted Republicans

Trump's younger son Eric also had plenty of complaints from Republicans. "Where are Republicans! Have some backbone. Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your sheep!" he wrote. As his elder brother, Eric also tagged people whom he believed were fighting for his father. He noted that not everyone is "born with a spine."

War of words Haley was berated for "eulogizing" Trump

Other Trump supporters also slammed Republicans, more particularly Haley. "While some of us are fighting for President Trump... Nikki Haley is eulogizing him. Sad," wrote Florida congressman Matt Gaetz. He was commenting on Haley's tweet, wherein she praised President Trump "for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures." She said Americans deserve transparency, but fell short of making baseless claims.

Twitter Post We have to keep faith: Haley

We all owe @realDonaldTrump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, state legislatures. He and the American people deserve transparency fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 5, 2020

Republicans' views Give evidence, suggested one Republican; another said "respect results"

Evidently, a number of Republicans are upset with Trump's "rigged elections" claims. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, commented that his statements were getting "insane." "If you have legit concerns about fraud present EVIDENCE and take it to court. STOP Spreading debunked misinformation," he tweeted. Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan said Trump can't undermine the democratic process and that results must be respected.

Claims Trump wants to stop counting; Biden wants exact opposite