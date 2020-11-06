In what comes as a huge setback for incumbent US President Donald Trump, his opponent Joe Biden took a narrow lead in the state of Georgia, which has remained a GOP bastion for years. If the Democratic challenger wins Georgia, the White House will be stone's throw away for him. He is leading by 917 votes, while 99% of ballots have been tallied.

Numbers Biden could touch 269 if he wins Georgia

Biden has 253 electoral votes; if Georgia serves him a win his tally will swell to 269 (the state has 16 votes), just one vote away from the magic number of 270. His lead was driven by absentee ballots from Atlanta, Savannah, and their suburbs The counting of votes is still underway in other important states — Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Georgia hasn't chosen a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992

Late on Thursday, Georgia's Secretary of State said 14,000 ballots are still waiting to be counted. This includes the votes from military personnel, overseas residents, and provisional ballot cast by voters who struggled with registration or identification. To note, the Southern State hasn't voted for a Democratic President since 1992. In 2016, Trump won the state by 5 percentage points.

Scenario Can Trump still win?

For Trump, 74, to not become one of the rare US Presidents who didn't get a second term, he has to win both Pennsylvania and Georgia. He also needs to defeat Biden in either Nevada or Arizona. Biden, 77, can win by adding Pennsylvania to his kitty and winning two states out of Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona.

Details In Pennsylvania, Biden is closing in on Trump