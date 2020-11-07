-
07 Nov 2020
#USAElections2020: Counting continues; Biden, on road to presidency, addresses country
Written byShalini Ojha
World
-
Over three days after election night, the counting of votes continued in the United States of America making it clearer that Democrat Joe Biden will unseat the incumbent President Donald Trump.
Biden maintained his leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona, bringing him closer to the 270-mark.
He also addressed the country saying "as President" he will work for everyone.
Here are more details.
-
In this articleBiden maintained lead in Pennsylvania and Nevada Trump needs must-win Pennsylvania and other states to remain President Trump-backed legal request junked in Nevada We are going to win this race: Biden Will take action on "day one" against coronavirus: Biden Meanwhile, Trump said Biden shouldn't "wrongfully claim presidency" Where did my leads disappear, wondered Trump Amid Trump's erroneous claims, Biden's campaign sent message to "trespassers"
-
Leads
Biden maintained lead in Pennsylvania and Nevada
-
The focus remained on Pennsylvania, where Biden was ahead of Trump by over 27,000 votes. In Nevada, he led by about 22,000 votes, reports AP.
The prolonged wait in calling the elections has left US residents anxious, but states have repeatedly urged patience, saying they are doing their best.
An avalanche of mail-in ballots, high turnout, and slim margins delayed the process.
-
Win
Trump needs must-win Pennsylvania and other states to remain President
-
Both candidates need 270 electoral votes to win. Biden already has 253 votes as against Trump's 214.
Meanwhile, Trump needs Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska for another term.
As per state rules, mail-in ballots are not processed in Pennsylvania until election day. In Nevada, the counting was delayed as some voters registered on the D-day, casting provisional ballots.
-
Nevada
Trump-backed legal request junked in Nevada
-
Trump, who has now chosen a legal battle, was handed a blow in Nevada.
Federal District Court Judge Andrew Gordon junked his campaign's request to stop Clark County, the most populous county in Nevada, from using a signature verification system to process mail-in ballots.
Public interest is not in favor of disrupting the completion of the processing and counting of the ballots," Gordon said.
-
Speech
We are going to win this race: Biden
-
A short while ago, Biden emerged in Wilmington, Delaware, declaring that he's going to win.
"We don't have a final declaration, a victory yet, but the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: we're going to win this race," he said, while his running mate Kamala Harris stood next to him.
"We've rebuilt the blue wall," he said, referring to Wisconsin and Michigan.
-
Statement
Will take action on "day one" against coronavirus: Biden
-
The former Vice President said he has been holding meetings on the pandemic and the economic crisis, assuring that his administration would move on "day one" to control coronavirus.
"I want people to know we're not waiting to get the work done," Biden said.
The US, the worst-affected nation, has lost 242,230 to the contagious disease. A staggering 10,058,586 have been infected.
-
Details
Meanwhile, Trump said Biden shouldn't "wrongfully claim presidency"
-
Trump, who would become one of the rare US Presidents to not get a consecutive term, tried to discredit tallies, saying his challenger should not "wrongfully claim the presidency."
"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!" the Republican tweeted, giving yet another confirmation that he wouldn't concede easily.
-
Quote
Where did my leads disappear, wondered Trump
-
Another tweet by Trump read, "I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!"
-
Message
Amid Trump's erroneous claims, Biden's campaign sent message to "trespassers"
-
In response to the President's baseless claims, Biden's campaign sent a strong message to him, clarifying that they aren't averse to using force either.
"As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House," said Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates.