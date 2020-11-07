Democratic nominee Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States, according to reports. The Presidential race had initially seemed tight as when the counting of votes had started, however, as officials counted the mail-in ballots, Biden was projected to win the electoral college. Biden—who will turn 78 later this month—is set to be the oldest US President.

Details AP and CNN call Presidential race in Biden's favor

Biden won the required 270 electoral votes after defeating Trump in Pennsylvania, CNN reported. According to CNN, Biden has won 273 electoral votes. Incidentally, Trump was initially leading in the state. According to the Associated Press, Biden has won 284 electoral votes, winning the election, while Trump has won only 214. The development comes even as President Trump has alleged fraud in the election.

Biden's reaction I'm honored that you have chosen me, says Biden

Reacting to the news, Biden said in a tweet, "America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country." "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not," he added, "I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Fraud Trump alleges fraud in Presidential election

Biden's victory has denied President Trump re-election. However, the President has alleged fraud in the election and has declared himself victorious on several occasions since Election Day. Notably, a lot of Democratic supporters had cast votes through mail-in ballots, which were counted later. An hour before CNN and AP called the election, Trump had tweeted, "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!"

Information Trump sued Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia

Trump had also called to stop the counting of votes, as his campaign announced lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, and demanded a recount in Wisconsin. Trump has alleged that ballots favoring Biden were illegally cast even after polls closed.

Trump's reaction Election far from over, says Trump

In a fresh statement, Trump said the election is "far from over." He said, "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him—they don't want the truth to be exposed." He alleged his legal observers "were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process" in Pennsylvania.

