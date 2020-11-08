United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, after winning the 2020 elections. On Saturday, CNN and the Associated Press had called the Presidential race in Biden's favor. Biden's victory has denied US President Donald Trump a re-election, even as the latter continues to assert his victory, alleging fraud in polling.

VP Protecting democracy takes struggle, sacrifice: Harris

Harris, the first woman to be elected VP, wore suffragette white as she delivered her victory speech. The 56-year-old woman is notably of African and South Indian descent. Harris began her speech by quoting late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis: "Democracy is not a state, it's an act." "Protecting our democracy takes struggle, takes sacrifice," she said. "But there's joy in it."

Quote 'I may be first woman in office, won't be last'

Speaking of her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, the VP-elect said, "When she came here from India, at the age of 19, she maybe didn't quite imagine this moment." Harris said she was thinking of the generations of women of Black, Asian, white, Latina, and Native American ancestry adding, "I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last."

President Americans delivered us clear victory, says Biden

After Harris, Biden took the stage saying, "The people of this nation have spoken." Biden (77), who is set to be the oldest President in US history, said, "They delivered us a clear victory. A convincing victory." Echoing Harris' speech, Biden said he vowed to be the President for all Americans, including the 70 million people who voted for his Republican rival Donald Trump.

Quote 'Pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide'

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but to unify," Biden said. "I don't see red states and blue states, but only the US." Asking Democrats and Republicans to work together, he said, "If we can decide not to cooperate, then we can decide to cooperate." "Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now."

Information Biden to name scientists, experts to tackle pandemic

Both Harris and Biden focussed on the challenges ahead, including the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said he will name a group of leading scientists and experts on Monday as transition advisers. "I will spare no effort, none, or any commitment to turn around this pandemic."

