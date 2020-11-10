United States President Donald Trump has accused pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the US Food and Drug Administration of delaying the announcement on a COVID-19 vaccine until after the 2020 Presidential election. Pfizer has announced that its COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective. Trump, who lost the election to Democratic rival Joe Biden, said Pfizer "didn't have the courage" to make an earlier announcement.

In a series of tweets, Trump said Pfizer and the US FDA withheld the vaccine announcement for political purposes. He said, "As I have long said, @Pfizer and the others would only announce a vaccine after the election, because they didn't have the courage to do it before. Likewise, the @US_FDA should have announced it earlier, not for political purposes, but for saving lives!"

Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech have said their COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective, based on initial data from a large study. The two drugmakers are the first to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial for the vaccine. Pfizer mentioned plans to seek emergency-use authorization from the FDA for people aged 16 to 85.

The news of the vaccine's early success has been celebrated, with Vice President Mike Pence tweeting, "Thanks to the public-private partnership forged by President @realDonaldTrump, @pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine trial is EFFECTIVE, preventing infection in 90% of volunteers." Pfizer has sought to clarify that it has not taken any funding under Operation Warp Speed, the federal effort to rush a vaccine to market.

Trump tweeted, "If Joe Biden were President, you wouldn't have the Vaccine for another four years, nor would the @US_FDA have ever approved it so quickly." (The FDA hasn't approved it yet.) He added, "The @US_FDA and the Democrats didn't want to have me get a vaccine WIN, prior to the election, so instead it came out five days later—As I've said all along!"

