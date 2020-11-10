US President Donald Trump's ouster from the White House will be far from seamless, as his tweets on the election results have confirmed. In yet another proof of the same, the Trump administration is learned to have refused to hand over the keys to the federal government to the team of President-elect Joe Biden. To note, Trump has still not conceded defeat.

Results Context: Trump lost re-election bid, accused Democrats of stealing election

The Republican incumbent became the first US President after 1992 to lose a re-election bid. As opposed to 290 electoral votes of Biden, he secured merely 214. Evidently, Trump has spoken about the "election been stolen," filed lawsuits, and demanded that only "legal votes" are counted. His behavior is expected to continue till January 20, when Biden is scheduled to be sworn in.

What happened Letter, that would have helped Biden's aides, wasn't inked

Just like their boss, the Trump administration is also playing along and making Biden's transition cumbersome. On Monday, the head of the General Services Administration did not sign an important letter. Had the letter been signed, the former Vice President's team would have received $10 million. They would have also got office space in every federal building, to prepare it for the next commander-in-chief.

What happened Unsurprisingly, the person who denied request was appointed by Trump

Biden's transition team was not handed over the keys by GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, a Trump appointee. Reportedly, she would move only after White House's approval. The protocol also underlines that the transition team must be given government email addresses and allowed to interact with current officials. That didn't happen either. Separately, Attorney General William Barr authorized Justice Department to probe voter fraud allegations.

Reaction Barr wants prosecutors to look into "irregularities" during polls

Barr is learned to have ordered federal prosecutors to look into "substantial" allegations of irregularities. This, despite little evidence of the same being available. Commenting on the development, Biden's campaign lawyer Bob Bauer said, "Those are the very kind of claims that the president and his lawyers are making unsuccessfully every day, as their lawsuits are laughed out of one court after another."

Family Melania, who reportedly wanted Trump to admit defeat, supported him

Interestingly, the Trump family seems divided over his actions. While son-in-law Jared Kushner wants him to accept results, sons Trump Jr. and Eric desire the exact opposite. Earlier, reports suggested First Lady Melania wants Trump to bow down as well, but a tweet showed otherwise. "The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted," she tweeted.

Statement While Trump cried conspiracy, Bush said "elections were fair"

Meanwhile, GOP veterans have accepted Biden as the 46th president of the US. A statement from ex-President George W Bush read, "President Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, and any unresolved issues will be properly adjudicated. The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear."

Quote Bush is certain Biden will work for all Americans

"The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can," Bush added.

Plans Biden to sign executive orders to reverse Trump's controversial decisions