The World Health Organization (WHO)'s chief has called for everyone to keep battling COVID-19, warning that we might be tired of the pandemic, but it is "not tired of us." Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also hailed the election of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States, hoping it would signal better global cooperation to end the pandemic. Here are more details.

Details The virus preys on our weaknesses: Tedros

Speaking to WHO's main annual assembly, which resumed on Monday after being cut short in May, Tedros said, "We might be tired of COVID-19. But it is not tired of us." He warned that the virus preys on our weakness, saying, "It preys on those in weaker health, but it preys on other weaknesses too: inequality, division, denial, wishful thinking and wilful ignorance."

Statement 'Our only hope is science and solidarity'

Tedros, speaking from quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, added that we cannot negotiate with the virus or turn a blind eye to it. "We cannot negotiate with it, nor close our eyes and hope it goes away. It pays no heed to political rhetoric or conspiracy theories," he said. "Our only hope is science, solutions and solidarity."

Information COVID-19 infected over 5 crore around the world

His comments came after COVID-19 has infected more than five crore and killed over 12 lakh people around the world. The United States remains the worst-hit country in the outbreak, which first emerged in China late last year.

Message Tedros congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden

Further, the WHO chief congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying, "We look forward to working with their administration very closely." "We need to reimagine leadership, built on mutual trust and mutual accountability, to end the pandemic and address the fundamental inequalities that lie at the root of so many of the world's problems," Tedros said.

Other details The Assembly will also focus on 60 other health emergencies