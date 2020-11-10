Last updated on Nov 10, 2020, 02:18 pm
Written bySagar Malik
The World Health Organization (WHO)'s chief has called for everyone to keep battling COVID-19, warning that we might be tired of the pandemic, but it is "not tired of us."
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also hailed the election of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States, hoping it would signal better global cooperation to end the pandemic.
Here are more details.
Speaking to WHO's main annual assembly, which resumed on Monday after being cut short in May, Tedros said, "We might be tired of COVID-19. But it is not tired of us."
He warned that the virus preys on our weakness, saying, "It preys on those in weaker health, but it preys on other weaknesses too: inequality, division, denial, wishful thinking and wilful ignorance."
Tedros, speaking from quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, added that we cannot negotiate with the virus or turn a blind eye to it.
"We cannot negotiate with it, nor close our eyes and hope it goes away. It pays no heed to political rhetoric or conspiracy theories," he said.
"Our only hope is science, solutions and solidarity."
His comments came after COVID-19 has infected more than five crore and killed over 12 lakh people around the world. The United States remains the worst-hit country in the outbreak, which first emerged in China late last year.
Further, the WHO chief congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying, "We look forward to working with their administration very closely."
"We need to reimagine leadership, built on mutual trust and mutual accountability, to end the pandemic and address the fundamental inequalities that lie at the root of so many of the world's problems," Tedros said.
Notably, Biden has signaled that his administration will reverse outgoing President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States - which has traditionally been WHO's top donor - from the UN health agency.
The resumed World Health Assembly will also focus on a wide range of over 60 other health emergencies, including measles, Ebola and yellow fever outbreaks.
