Keeping his promise on acting on the coronavirus pandemic as soon as he takes office, US President-elect Joe Biden formed a task force to guide his administration. One of three co-chairs of this important body is an Indian-American.
Dr. Vivek Murthy, a former US Surgeon General, would lead the COVID-19 Advisory Board.
The pandemic has infected 10,422,026 in the US and killed 244,449.
Trump was berated over poor handling of coronavirus crisis
Throughout the US Presidential election campaign, Democrat Joe Biden slammed Trump over his lax attitude toward the raging health crisis. In a speech, he assured he would work to mitigate the virus' impact from "day one."
"Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts," Biden said.