The United States could begin inoculating its citizens with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine as early as December, provided the drugmaker submits data from its trial to health regulators, Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday. On Monday, the US-based company announced that its vaccine was found to be 90% effective in large-scale late-stage trials. German biotech firm BioNTech is also developing the vaccine.

Plan Availability depends on FDA's approval

If things go well, Pfizer could have the safety data by next week, which would be sent to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. Once FDA approves, the country will receive nearly 20 million doses of the vaccine per month. As per Azar, the United States Department of Health and Human Services would begin procuring supplies by end of November.

Details Healthcare workers, high-risk individuals will get vaccinated first

While speaking to CNBC, Azar said the vaccine's efficiency will decide the next steps. He revealed the elderly in nursing homes, healthcare workers, and first responders, will be the first ones to be inoculated. He hoped this process would wrap up by January end. Azar is also confident other vaccines, like the one being developed by Moderna Inc., will be available soon.

Statement Dr. Fauci eager to take Pfizer vaccine

Separately, the worst-hit nation's infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci also expressed confidence in Pfizer, going as far as saying that he would also take the vaccine once the FDA approves it. "I'm going to look at the data, but I trust Pfizer. I trust the FDA. These are colleagues of mine for decades, the career scientists," Dr. Fauci told MSNBC.

Quote He would also recommend the vaccine to his family

"If they look at this data, and they say this data is solid, let's go ahead and approve it, I promise you, I will take the vaccine, and I will recommend that my family take the vaccine," Dr. Fauci added.

Talks Meanwhile, Pfizer is in talks with Indian government as well

The US drugmaker is also in talks with the Indian government to sell its vaccine, a spokesperson said. "We remain committed to advance our dialogue with the Government of India to make this vaccine available for use in the country," a Pfizer India spokesperson revealed, adding that the company could produce nearly 50 million doses in 2020, and about 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

Problems Notably, the vaccine comes with its own set of riders