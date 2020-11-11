TikTok has approached a court in Washington to halt an order, signed by US President Donald Trump which asked the Bytedance-owned company to restructure ownership to fall in line with the country's security concerns.
The order will come into effect on Thursday, and TikTok is making last-ditch efforts.
It sought more time, saying it didn't receive a response on the proposed solution.
Trump thinks TikTok is handing over data to Beijing
The outgoing President earlier alleged that TikTok was handing over crucial user data to Beijing, an accusation which the company denied.
About the plea in court, TikTok said Thursday's "deadline is imminent and without an extension in hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights and those of our more than 1,500 employees in the US."