Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
United States President-elect Joe Biden has twice in the past mentioned having a family in India. The 77-year-old Democrat had referenced his distant relatives in 2013 during his maiden visit to India and then again in 2015.
The Bidens in India have now come forth and have claimed to be related to the US President-elect through a common ancestor in the 18th century.
CNBC-TV18 spoke to the Bidens in Nagpur: Ian Biden, his sister Sonia Francis nee Biden, their mother Angelina Biden, along with Ian and Sonia's first cousin Rowena Biden.
Ian told the publication that his maternal grandfather, Leslie Biden, had written a letter to then-Senator Joe Biden in 1981, discussing their common great, great, great, great, great grandfather, who worked for the East India Company.
