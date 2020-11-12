Melania Trump could receive a whopping $50 million in divorce settlement, in case she decides to part ways with her husband, outgoing United States President Donald Trump, according to a legal expert. Melania and Trump got married 15 years ago and have a 14-year-old son, Barron Trump. However, rumors say that Melania is planning to end her marriage with Trump. Here's more.

Details Jacqueline Newman revealed the possible settlement amount

If the rumors turn out to be true, Melania could receive a settlement of $50 million, Berkman Bottger Newman & Rodd's managing partner Jacqueline Newman said in an interview. "While it is definitely a lot of money, in New York City, for what she is used to, she would not be able to replicate what she has now," Newman said.

Quote 'Melania would get primary custodial rights after divorce'

"It does not seem as if there's going to be much question as to who the primary caretaker is. My guess is that she (Melania) would get primary custodial rights and he (Trump) would get access whenever he happens to be in town," Newman added.

Claims 'Melania is counting every minute,' claims former White House aide

The speculations around Trumps parting ways have been triggered since a former White House aide claimed that Melania is eager to divorce the President. "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce," Omarosa Manigault Newman has reportedly said. "If Melania were to...leave while he is in office, he would find a way to punish her," she noted.

History In Trump's previous marriages, settlements were reached as per agreements