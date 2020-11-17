Last updated on Nov 17, 2020, 12:53 pm
Written byNewsBytes Desk
Vancouver-based Resonance Consultancy Ltd., which deals in real estate, released its "World's Best Cities for 2021" list this month, naming London as the best city.
To arrive at the conclusion, the company judged a total of 100 cities, nestling more than a million people.
Only one Indian city — Delhi — made it to the list, taking the 62nd position.
Here's more.
London took the top rank on the list for the fifth consecutive year. It was followed by USA's New York.
Paris (France), Moscow (Russia), Tokyo (Japan), Dubai (UAE), Singapore, Barcelona (Spain), Los Angeles (USA), and Madrid (Spain) took the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth place respectively.
The other cities that were named are Rome (Italy) and Toronto (Canada).
