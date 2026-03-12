100 stranded Kashmiri students to return from Iran on March 14-15
India
A group of 100 Kashmiri students stuck in Iran, mostly medical students, are finally heading home on March 14-15, traveling out via Armenia and onward on Flydubai connection flights (via Dubai) to Delhi.
This is a relief for their families, but about 1,100 Kashmiri students are still sheltering in different Iranian cities as the West Asia conflict rages on and airspace remains closed.
Families, leaders urge government to speed up evacuations
It's a tense time for these students and their loved ones back home.
Leaders and families are urging the government to speed up evacuations, but with ongoing strikes nearby and travel restrictions, getting everyone out safely isn't easy.
The embassy is helping with food for now, but the wait continues for hundreds hoping to return soon.