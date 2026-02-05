12 Maoists, including 8 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh

Each surrendered Maoist will receive ₹50,000

Each surrendered Maoist will receive ₹50,000 under a government rehab scheme aimed at helping them start fresh.

This is part of a bigger push by the state to encourage more surrenders—over 1,500 happened last year alone.

Bijapur has seen hundreds leave the movement recently, showing that more people are choosing to step away from violence and rejoin society.