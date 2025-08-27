Next Article
16-year-old boy runs over man, drags him for 2km
A tragic hit-and-run shook Delhi's Samaypur Badli area on Saturday night, when a 16-year-old boy allegedly struck and dragged a 32-year-old man with his car. Sadly, the victim didn't survive.
Police tracked down the young driver using CCTV footage and have now apprehended him, with a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder being registered.
Case is under investigation
Investigators are piecing together exactly how things unfolded that day.
Legal proceedings are underway to figure out responsibility and what led to this heartbreaking accident.
This case is another reminder of why safe driving—and following the rules—matters for everyone, no matter your age.