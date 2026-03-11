2 Indians killed, 3 others injured or missing in Gulf
India
Two Indians lost their lives while working on merchant ships in the Gulf, as tensions rise in West Asia.
Another Indian is missing, and two more, one each in Israel and Dubai, were injured on the same day.
The government is reaching out to support their families.
India is working to ensure safety of its citizens
With about 10 million Indians living in the Gulf and 28 Indian ships moving through risky waters, safety is a big concern.
The Indian government has set up a control room, moved some citizens to safer spots (especially students in Iran), and is sharing regular updates.
All Indians there are being urged to stay connected with local embassies and follow official advice for their own safety.