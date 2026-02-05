2 women married each other to settle late husband's estate

In Colorado, two women—Deb "Bo" Dimon (72) and Wendy Ishii (78)—married each other after both had been married to the same man, Douglas Ishii. The ceremony, held at Wendy's home with Douglas's ashes present, happened because settling his estate got complicated when he passed away without a will.

Getting legally married would make the whole process easier After Douglas died in April 2025, dividing up his rental properties became tricky since there was no will.

During talks with their lawyer, it turned out that getting legally married would make the whole process much simpler for Bo and Wendy.

Here's how they are related Wendy was married to Douglas for 35 years before they split up in 2017 when he started seeing Bo. He then married Bo in 2018.

Despite their tangled past, both women agreed to this unusual step just to sort out the legal mess.