33 Delhi Police officers to be honored with Republic Day medals
This Republic Day, 33 Delhi Police officers—including five women—are set to receive national medals for gallantry and for distinguished and meritorious service.
Their achievements stand out among nearly a thousand awards given across India this year.
Brave anti-terror ops get the spotlight
Delhi Police officers are being honored for bold operations against terror groups like Hizbul Mujahideen—even under heavy gunfire.
From arresting high-profile suspects to disarming attackers with grenades, these teams put themselves on the line to keep the city safe.
Recognizing service beyond the frontlines
Awards also go to those making a difference in forensics, police training, digital reforms, and women's safety.
With Delhi ranking fourth in gallantry honors nationwide, it's clear these officers' dedication is making a real impact on both security and progress.