349 Kerala prisoners pass their SSLC, higher secondary exams
Kerala's prisons just saw something pretty inspiring: A total of 229 prisoners passed the SSLC and 120 passed the Higher Secondary exams (349 passers) for 2024-25;
363 inmates appeared in the SSLC examinations.
The Prisons and Correctional Services Department teamed up with education officials to make this happen, showing that second chances are real.
Inmates studying for college degrees through distance learning
Nearly all the inmates who sat for the SSLC (97%) and Higher Secondary (92%) exams cleared them: those are some seriously high pass rates.
Plus, more than 150 prisoners are now studying for college degrees through distance learning.
It's a reminder that education can change lives, even behind bars.
Even with these wins, Kerala's prison education system is not perfect: staff shortages and a lack of technology for online classes still hold things back.
There are also concerns about fair use of these programs.
Still, stories like this show how access to learning can help people rebuild their futures.