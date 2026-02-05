54 people reported missing per day in the 1st 15 days of January 2026
India
Between January 1 and 15, 2026, Delhi saw 807 people reported missing—an average of about 54 people per day.
Most were women and girls (63%), with the rest being men.
The numbers highlight how common these cases are in the city, especially for young women.
30% of missing people found so far
Out of those missing, 191 were minors—most of them girls.
Only about 30% of all missing people have been found so far; the majority are still untraced.
This isn't a one-off spike either: Delhi has averaged around 23,000-24,000 missing person cases each year since 2016.
Last year alone, nearly 9,100 cases stayed unresolved—so while some get answers, many families are still left waiting.