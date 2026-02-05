54 people reported missing per day in the 1st 15 days of January 2026

30% of missing people found so far

Out of those missing, 191 were minors—most of them girls.

Only about 30% of all missing people have been found so far; the majority are still untraced.

This isn't a one-off spike either: Delhi has averaged around 23,000-24,000 missing person cases each year since 2016.

Last year alone, nearly 9,100 cases stayed unresolved—so while some get answers, many families are still left waiting.