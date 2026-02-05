60% urban Indians don't get enough protein-rich foods: Survey

Almost 60% of urban Indians aren't getting enough protein-rich foods like dal, eggs, milk, or paneer, according to a survey of over two lakh people across 25 districts. Only four in 10 actually include these foods regularly.

Majority don't know recommended daily protein intake The majority have no idea about recommended daily protein intake—75% couldn't say how much is needed and 85% never track it.

For reference, adults should aim for about 0.66-0.83gm per kilo of body weight each day.

Price is a big concern for many This isn't just an urban issue; around 44% in cities and 36% in rural areas fall short on daily protein needs.

Many say price is the problem—71% would pick cheaper options if they could find them.

It's worrying because not getting enough protein can lead to stunted growth and other health issues, especially for kids under five.