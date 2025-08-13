78th I-Day: Operation Sindoor, 'Viksit Bharat' theme dominate celebrations

IAF flypast, focus on Chenab railway bridge in invitations

Gallantry award winners get special seats right on the Red Fort ramparts.

There'll be an Indian Air Force flypast—three helicopters carrying both the National Flag and Operation Sindoor flag will shower flower petals over everyone.

Invitations even feature the newly inaugurated Chenab railway bridge, highlighting how it's connecting Kashmir Valley to the rest of India by rail—a reminder of how far we've come on our journey to "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.