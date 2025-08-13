78th I-Day: Operation Sindoor, 'Viksit Bharat' theme dominate celebrations
This Independence Day, India is shining a spotlight on the courage of defense personnel from Operation Sindoor.
The big theme this year is all about a "prosperous, secure, and bold Naya Bharat."
Prime Minister Modi will address the nation from Red Fort, celebrating the operation's success and saluting our armed forces' commitment.
IAF flypast, focus on Chenab railway bridge in invitations
Gallantry award winners get special seats right on the Red Fort ramparts.
There'll be an Indian Air Force flypast—three helicopters carrying both the National Flag and Operation Sindoor flag will shower flower petals over everyone.
Invitations even feature the newly inaugurated Chenab railway bridge, highlighting how it's connecting Kashmir Valley to the rest of India by rail—a reminder of how far we've come on our journey to "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.