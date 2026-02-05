8 Indian sailors detained in Iran for diesel smuggling released
Eight Indian crew members from the MT Valiant Roar, detained by Iranian authorities in December over diesel smuggling allegations, have been released and will return to India once repatriation formalities are completed.
The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed five were freed on February 2 and three more a day later, with the rest still in custody as India works to bring everyone home.
Case highlights importance of staying connected with authorities
This is a huge relief for the sailors' families, who had been petitioning for help.
The Indian consulate now has access to the Indian crew members and is supporting those still detained in Iran.
While the ship's owner denies any smuggling, the case highlights how quickly things can get serious for Indians working abroad—and why staying connected with authorities matters.