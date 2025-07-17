Next Article
After bridge collapses, India tightens checks for public infrastructure
After a string of bridge collapses and damaged roads—especially during the monsoon—the Indian government is rolling out much stricter quality checks for public infrastructure.
The Prime Minister's Office wants ministries to report on how durable their projects are, what materials they're using, and how inspections are conducted.
New rules will bring 3rd-party audits, real-time monitoring
With a significant amount set aside for infrastructure in Budget 2024, making sure this money leads to safe, lasting projects is a big deal.
New rules will bring third-party audits, real-time monitoring, and tougher penalties for sloppy contractors.
Experts say picking builders based on value—not just lowest price—could finally raise the bar for quality and help rebuild trust in major national projects.
```