AI summit in Delhi sends hotel prices soaring

Price jumps at top hotels

Top hotels aren't holding back: The Leela Palace is charging up to ₹2.75 lakh per night on Feb 15 (compared to just ₹40-50K in March).

The Oberoi jumps from ₹75K on Feb 16 to a staggering ₹4 lakh with no rooms available on Feb 18 and 19—then drops back to ₹62K next month.