AI summit in Delhi sends hotel prices soaring
India
If you're planning a trip to Delhi during the India AI Impact Summit (mid-February), brace yourself—hotel prices are through the roof.
The event is making waves as the biggest AI summit ever in the Global South, already drawing over 35,000 registrations.
Price jumps at top hotels
Top hotels aren't holding back: The Leela Palace is charging up to ₹2.75 lakh per night on Feb 15 (compared to just ₹40-50K in March).
The Oberoi jumps from ₹75K on Feb 16 to a staggering ₹4 lakh with no rooms available on Feb 18 and 19—then drops back to ₹62K next month.
Last-minute deals unlikely to be available
With over 35,000 registrations and big names like UN chief Antonio Guterres attending, it's no wonder demand (and prices) have spiked.
If you're hoping for last-minute deals, this might not be your year!