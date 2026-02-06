Amit Shah meets top brass for J&K security review
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just wrapped up a major security review in Jammu, joined by top officials like the Army Chief and J&K's Lt Governor.
This was his second big meeting since January, zeroing in on how to keep Jammu and Kashmir safer from terror threats.
Mission mode action against terrorism
This comes right after security forces neutralized four Pakistani terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed in recent operations.
Shah had earlier called for "mission mode" action against terrorism, highlighted fresh ways to stop infiltration (including drone threats), and put extra focus on de-radicalizing youth—like supporting startups and sports.
He also met families affected by violence, offering support and promising that making J&K safer is a top priority for everyone involved.