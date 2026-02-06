Amit Shah meets top brass for J&K security review

Mission mode action against terrorism

This comes right after security forces neutralized four Pakistani terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed in recent operations.

Shah had earlier called for "mission mode" action against terrorism, highlighted fresh ways to stop infiltration (including drone threats), and put extra focus on de-radicalizing youth—like supporting startups and sports.

He also met families affected by violence, offering support and promising that making J&K safer is a top priority for everyone involved.